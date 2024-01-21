Versions 12a and 12b - Bugfixes

Version a.12b (1/21/2024)

(Zone) Moved Tank shoot point a little forward ahead of the turret since it was hitting the Tank in certain spots.

(Zone) Moved APC shoot point a little forward ahead of the turret since it was hitting the APC in certain spots

(Zone) Fixed login label with registration code

(Zone) Fixed bug where bullet wasn’t turning off collider when hitting object, so it was freezing them temporarily.

(Zone) Turrets now have shoot points.

(Zone) Added indicator to store to show which inventory slot you’re filling

Version a.12a Bugfixes and Blood (1/21/2024)

(Zone) Added more inventory terminals and teleporters throughout the map

(Zone) Fixed bug where turret bullets weren’t being fired from the correct spot

(Zone) Added blood splats when player is hit

(Zone) Added option to turn blood off

(Zone) Fixed bug where game was crashing when game server disconnected

(Zone/Server) Fixed bug where turrets weren’t storing the correct TeamID, causing them to fire at the wrong people

(Zone/Server) Fixed bug where active weapon was being set inconsistently between server and zone when player unspec’d.