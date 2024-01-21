 Skip to content

Evasion from cluster 42 update for 21 January 2024

Evasion from cluster 42 Update V1.0.3

21 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a wrong position of Mechs in Level Ectasy
  • Fixed a wrong enemy SFX
  • Improved the quest done and the trophy earned popup panels
  • Improved omria cutscene
  • Improved omria landscape especially when seen from above
  • New music (in last level) added

