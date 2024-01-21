Evasion from cluster 42 Update V1.0.3

- Fixed a wrong position of Mechs in Level Ectasy
- Fixed a wrong enemy SFX
- Improved the quest done and the trophy earned popup panels
- Improved omria cutscene
- Improved omria landscape especially when seen from above
- New music (in last level) added
