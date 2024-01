Share · View all patches · Build 13232513 · Last edited 21 January 2024 – 18:46:48 UTC by Wendy

NEW CO-OP LEVEL AND NEW LOBBY HAS ARRIVED!

Additions

-New Level 94 has been added to CO-OP

-New interactive lobby added to CO-OP

Fixes

-Fixed some issues with audio in CO-OP

-Fixed some collisions on CO-OP levels

-Improved optimization on Level 43 - Water World

-Fixed bug with Level choose in main menu