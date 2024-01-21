TCC Release 1.1.1 | ""MODDING"" SUPPORT

"MOD" SUPPORT

There's no actual mod support in TCC, however I've opened a private github where people can submit a form and modify the game themselves, but I am thinking to do more things with this.

Having access to the github repo means you have access to the entire game's source code, so I'll have to put licenses and rules around to prevent any misbehavior and misuse. But here's the jist of things:

You have to OWN TCC on Steam You cannot re-sell the game or post it online for free You can only use this repo to help development or make mods

Sign here if you are interested: https://forms.gle/453GD82sW2PJ6vp5A

The modding is probably going to work by adding new branches for TCC, while the development continues on official TCC branches, I'm still working on this update and the Readme for more explanation on how to open and compile the game

I'm hoping to improve the game contribution for TCC, so I'll be adding additional support for mods as well as improving existing code so people could add things in the game easier.

It is also possible that the modding branch will be obsolete from this point

CONTROLLER ICONS

I added controller icons for Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch so you can know what to press when using a controller. Xbox is the primary choice for playing this game but it will still work with other controllers.

Icons in game will also appear in narrator text, as well as in tutorial sections and menus.

Controller icons are made by Kenney and is credited in credits

IMPROVED CODE

While it's not fully improved, from now on I plan to improve the entire game's codebase, starting with the customization menu. 1500 lines were removed and 200 new lines were added because of this improvement. I don't want to give other people stress when trying to add new things to the game.

CODE THAT IS IMPROVED

SAVING/LOADING

CUSTOMIZATION

If you have any mods enabled, the save files would not conflict with the modded ones, they will be saved in a separate folder

All code regarding if the skin/hat/item is locked or unlocked and page switching is now totally managed by one function with 25 lines long, instead of the entire process having 1500 lines.

IMPROVED CONTROLLER SUPPORT

You can now press B to go back in menus with a controller

You can buy hats in hat merchant with a controller

You can customize your character with a controller

You can now surf the web with a controller

You can [do something] with a controller

Other