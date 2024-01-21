Update v0.97.1 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 13232461 · Last edited 21 January 2024 – 19:09:02 UTC by Wendy

A NOTE FROM THE DEV:

This is a relatively small update to address some major issues, as well as delivering a few changes.

Here's the full changelog, with the important stuff highlighted in bold:

GRAPHICS:

Several minor improvements to blood/vomit decals.

[Survival] Improved actions animation fluidity when the character is tired.

AUDIO:

Thatch sound from wind will now promptly stop when the Thatch is destroyed, instead of finishing.

INTERFACE:

Removed references to animal biological sex in the animal inspect panel-> action (like "guarding her/his" nest).

[Survival] While Fishing, mouse-hover text automatically shows fish population.

[Survival] Improved Fishing hints text and logic.

[Survival] Removed "not edible" from the Pine Cone gathering tooltip.

[Survival] Fishing hint is disabled as soonas the player manages to catch a fish.

[Survival] Added a new hint during light fire action (is disabled when a fire is lit).

Added a UI notification when taking an island snapshot with F11.

Added fire maximum energy (if contained) in mouse-hover when inspected.

Minor UI improvements.

SURVIVAL:

- Additional rework of bleeding mechanic:

...... Bleeding now triggers every 3 seconds instead of 10.

...... Bleeding damage now partially scales with maximum Health (instead of be fixed 1).

...... Chance of bleeding to drop is now proportionally higher, since the timer is faster.

- Most actions speed is now faster (+60% in Normal & +20% in Realistic+, meaning in Normal actions 33% faster than Realistic+).

Auto-zoom speed and magnitude tweaked for some actions to be more gradual.

Added a subtle auto-zoom also for sprinting, stumbling and vomiting.

**- Muscle Soreness decay rate from inactivity/sleep increased by ~33%.

- Light fire progress/chance calculation accumulates more reliably over time, although at a slower rate (this means success is easier to achieve if you keep trying).**

Pine nuts protein content nearly doubled.

- Weather sliders lock function is now permanent, instead of resetting when switching to Survival mode or when hiding the UI.

ANIMALS:

- Additional rework of bleeding mechanics (same of the player).

Much smaller animals won't flee from being "trapped!" under their parent.

WEATHER & SEASONS:

- Seasonal, noctural and weather temperature calculation revisited to get much more realistic values.

-[Survival] Perceived temperature impact from wetness and wind exposure tweaked to prevent reaching negative temp in summer (and otther similiar inconsistencies).

TUTORIAL & MANUAL:

In the manual page about Muscle Soreness it's now explained that Toughness skill increases Soreness decay rate.

FIXES:

- Fixed a random game freeze happening occasionally during autosave (at dawn) or normal save.

Fixed T-Rex and Troodons parents NOT regurgitating food to their offspring as supposed to.

Fixed F10 not taking a game screenshot.

Fixed Landmarks texts being hard to read (regression v0.97.0).

-[Survival] Fixed a serious bug preventing seasonal temperature and humidity to not fluctuate as supposed to in Survival mode, causing climate to be static over long game sessions, and producing heat in winter, snow in summer, etc (regression v0.97.0).

- Fixed animals Health compromised in games created before v0.97.0 and updated to it, which caused adult animals to reduce their Health to 15 (even T-Rexes lol).

- Fixed fire in Fire Pit not being actually contained and going over Fire Pit threshold, causing unexpected arson (regression v0.97.0).

-[Survival] Fixed temperature bar mouse-hover factors not being consistant with their supposed sum (perceived temp) + Removed the humidity factor (incorporeated in "air").

-[Survival] Fixed Fishing chance refreshing faster when the character is also faster in other actions.

-[Survival] Fixed Thatch blueprint not being coherent with its built counterpart (showing optimal placement where it is actually not supported).

-[Survival] Fixed some minor inconsistencies with building blueprints.

-[Survival] Fixed wielded weapon/held item positioning on top of character hand after closing the player info screen.

-[Survival] Fixed auto-zoom resetting zoom if entering aim mode while auto-repeating an action.

-[Survival] Fixed fire sound stopping in aim-mode when aiming far away.

-[Survival] Fixed mouse-hover on Fullness showing the solid/liquid percentage incorrectly.

Fixed few minor issues.

Daniel