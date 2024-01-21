Update 1.34

- The marauder attack has been adapted to the level of the city's development, so the attack will not be fatal if the player has not managed to build a defense.
- The description of the underground delivery unit has been extended.
- Added highlighting of the area of shields and lightning rod coverage during their construction.
- The "tourism" demand now also works on the White Plains. The number of Zeppelins for the White Plains and the Ice Citadel has been increased.
- Eco-House - the cost of the building has been increased, the number of inhabitants has been reduced. The change is intended to reduce the efficiency of the building, some people complained that they breaking the balance due to their excessive efficiency. such changes will make the building less efficient in the use of precious space.
- Mega drill - now consumes more energy and takes longer to extract resources. There was also a complaint about the breaking of the balance, so I lowered the efficiency of the building a bit.
- The "rebuild all" button now always works correctly (before it was often displayed with zero and did nothing)
- Fixed a bug where buildings that were restored from the "Rebuild All" action did not restore their priority.
- The number of buildings in the building list window is now updated when changing cliffs using 1 2 3.
- Fixed a bug where upgrades to the orbital station through the engineering bureau were available before the orbital station was opened in the "access all structures" mode
- The prestige objective has become slightly more difficult again.
- Attempts to download mods without the Internet no longer lock the game (attempts last 15 seconds, then the button is unlocked).
- Pipeline research now also extends to maintenance centers.
- On the "ice citadel" level, the outlines for construction are now highlighted.
- The engineering hangar is no longer stuck with produced parts for buildings that are on pause.
- Small interface fixes.
Cliff Empire update for 21 January 2024
Update 1.34
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Cliff Empire Content Depot 809141
- Loading history…
Depot 809142 Depot 809142
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update