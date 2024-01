Share · View all patches · Build 13232374 · Last edited 21 January 2024 – 18:06:15 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

This patch addresses several more issues.

fixed enemies not looking at POI positions when they should have

fixed a crash related to disrupting enemy flashlights and resetting to the previous savefile

Don't forget to report any issues you run into either on Steam discussions or by joining the game's Discord community.

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

