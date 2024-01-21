 Skip to content

Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 21 January 2024

Hotfix 0.6 🌶️🔥

  • [Updated] Now croupier draws card for house at the start of a round on blackjack

  • [Updated] Wrong localized texts in some languages (English, Russian, German)

  • [Fixed] Issue where Jelly recipe gets 0 Baking points

  • [Fixed] Can't make Lahmacun with dough even it's recipe is unlocked

  • [Fixed] Issue where meats and vegetables look raw on customers plates

  • [Fixed] Issue where customers complain that plate stocks empty despite it's not

  • [Fixed] Waiters drop plates on the ground

