[Updated] Now croupier draws card for house at the start of a round on blackjack
[Updated] Wrong localized texts in some languages (English, Russian, German)
[Fixed] Issue where Jelly recipe gets 0 Baking points
[Fixed] Can't make Lahmacun with dough even it's recipe is unlocked
[Fixed] Issue where meats and vegetables look raw on customers plates
[Fixed] Issue where customers complain that plate stocks empty despite it's not
[Fixed] Waiters drop plates on the ground
Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 21 January 2024
Hotfix 0.6 🌶️🔥
