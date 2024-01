Share · View all patches · Build 13232340 · Last edited 21 January 2024 – 19:09:24 UTC by Wendy

This is a bugfix exclusive update, as well as the last minor update before v1.1.0!

Almost all boss fight bugs fixed.

Online level loading completely fixed

Turret indicators improved

Removed rich text

Small physics changes

& a lot more bug fixes!

To submit bugs, issues or feedback join the Airborne Discord!

https://discord.gg/bChnP93xKX