- Game will not start until all players have deployed, until then, player cannot move or shoot.
- Fractal map is brighter
- Points are no longer gained in King of The Hill if you are alone in a lobby
Firepower Forge Playtest update for 21 January 2024
v0.16.4 - Game start timer
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2678351 Depot 2678351
- Loading history…
Depot 2678352 Depot 2678352
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update