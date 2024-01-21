 Skip to content

Firepower Forge Playtest update for 21 January 2024

v0.16.4 - Game start timer

Build 13232306 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Game will not start until all players have deployed, until then, player cannot move or shoot.
  • Fractal map is brighter
  • Points are no longer gained in King of The Hill if you are alone in a lobby

