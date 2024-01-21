Update 3.5

This update is a bit on the larger side since I changed the video you see in the main menu. The video is now more up-to-date with the current gameplay!
Additional changes made:
- Corrected the damage numbers, now the damage stats of tower should be accurate
- Enabled option to skip and re enable the tutorial if desired
- Fixed handbook mistake in item recipes section
- Added some more info to the handbook
- Made the tutorial a bit more clear now
- Added naming to the progression trees (crystal only branches)
- Added 3 new leaderboards: Biggest tower damage, highest DOT stack, highest single hit damage
- Boxing glove now also saves stats when the game is saved
- Removed the ability to reload the game in order to power game the item rolls
- Fixed the meteor strike item
- Fixed the executioner item, now it will also display the "executed" text when an enemy gets executed
Changed files in this update