Crystal Guardians Prologue update for 21 January 2024

Update 3.5

Build 13232300 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is a bit on the larger side since I changed the video you see in the main menu. The video is now more up-to-date with the current gameplay!

Additional changes made:

  • Corrected the damage numbers, now the damage stats of tower should be accurate
  • Enabled option to skip and re enable the tutorial if desired
  • Fixed handbook mistake in item recipes section
  • Added some more info to the handbook
  • Made the tutorial a bit more clear now
  • Added naming to the progression trees (crystal only branches)
  • Added 3 new leaderboards: Biggest tower damage, highest DOT stack, highest single hit damage
  • Boxing glove now also saves stats when the game is saved
  • Removed the ability to reload the game in order to power game the item rolls
  • Fixed the meteor strike item
  • Fixed the executioner item, now it will also display the "executed" text when an enemy gets executed

