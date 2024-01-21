 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

I Think I'm in Love with a Demon Prince update for 21 January 2024

1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13232262 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Mac Support!
  • Added ability to Ctrl+LMB to sell for users without a right click option.
  • Updated potion icons to new icons.
  • UI Fixes.
  • Rebalanced boss health so they don't get melted in seconds.
  • Adjusted level waves

Changed files in this update

Depot 2609541 Depot 2609541
  • Loading history…
Depot 2609542 Depot 2609542
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link