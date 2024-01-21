- Mac Support!
- Added ability to Ctrl+LMB to sell for users without a right click option.
- Updated potion icons to new icons.
- UI Fixes.
- Rebalanced boss health so they don't get melted in seconds.
- Adjusted level waves
