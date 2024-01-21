Kitten Burst v3.01 - Patch Notes

Thanks for playing Kitten Burst! The launch has gone amazing so far.

If you like the game, please consider leaving a positive review! It helps with Steam algorithm stuff. We're already at a "Very Positive" rating which is huge! Thank You!

Here's some quick patch notes for v3.01:

-Fixed a sequence break in an ending scene.

-Paperclip hat was causing the boss cameras to not work.

-Webtoy ach fixed!

-DoABarrelRoll ach fixed! (finally)

-In the intro section if you stay in slowmotion through an entire section while holding down the accelerate button, the slowmotion carrys through to the cutscenes. Now I kick players out of slowmo after a set time to prevent this.

-Fixed bug where if you get to the Gacha Shop before the intro music finishes, both songs would play

-Lowered the sky in Platform so you can't escape