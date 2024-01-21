Update 1.1 - Parries and more

Hello, hitchhiker.

It's been just over a month since Trinity Fusion's 1.0 release on Steam, and we're back at work after the holiday break plugging away at new content, as well as working through your feedback and bug reports.

Today's update is the first in a series of updates we'll be making while we work on the game's first proper content expansion. But we'll get to that later. For now, PARRIES.

A common request throughout the game's development was to add some defensive abilities. So, since we're not a fan of the player running around with a shield, we're adding a Parry system to the game, allowing players to deflect or reflect incoming attacks, provided that their timing is on-point.

The full patch notes

Parry System

The Parry is now available as an equippable Psychic Augment. A skill-based defensive option, parries can reflect projectiles back at the enemy that casted them and send melee enemies reeling, instantly putting them into a stun state.

When equipped, just tap the 'Interact' button the moment before an attack hits you to parry it. Successful parries can be instantly canceled out of, including into more parries! Try it out on rapid projectile attacks like Steward One's metal plates. Just don't miss the timng :)

Spectral Scanner

Another new Augment, the Spectral Scanner can be used to scan for and highlight nearby secret areas at a small energy cost.

Bug Fixes:

The achievement “Amplifier Overload” now correctly unlocks after equipping 5 powerups, matching the description. Previously it required 6.

It’s no longer possible to get save files softlocked by quitting the game during the “confrontation” cutscene.

Amps

Stun Spreader - Now stuns enemies instead of staggers them.

Guard Breaker - Now inflicts guaranteed crits on stunned enemies.

Wrapping up

That's the 1.1 update! Thank you so much for playing our game and all the positive feedback you've been sending our way. As always, let us know what you think of the update on the Steam Forums and on our Discord.

Have fun, and we'll see you out there in the multiverse!

