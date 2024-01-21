Update, Version 20240121

English

############Content################

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Earth]Added some trees as a floor mechanism.

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Earth]"Yaers's Approval" is now hidden behind a line of trees.

[Tilemap]New Tilemap: Wind Cave. (To be used on the Floor of Wind.)

[Tilemap]Added new battle background image for Wind Caves.

[Prefix]New Prefix: Fanatical-Befriender's (Increase Binding Skill Level Up Speed. It's a generic prefix that may appear on most weapons or equipment.)

[Prefix]New Prefix: Kleptomaniac (Increase Pick-Pocket Skill Level Up Speed. It's a generic prefix that may appear on most weapons or equipment.)

[Wonderland Travel Agency]If there is any boss in a random cave, the mini-map shall now mark their spawn location with a skull icon. So you can hunt them down much easier.

#############System###############

It's now possible to add customized marks on mini-maps through code.

简体中文

############Content################

【封印宫殿 - 地之界】加入了树木作为这一个楼层的机制。

【封印宫殿 - 地之界】包含【雅尔丝的赞许】的宝箱现在隐藏在一排树的后面。

【图块】新图块：風之洞穴 (将在之后用于风之界的地图。)

【图块】为風之洞穴加入了新的战斗背景画面。

【词缀】新词缀：狂热交友者的 （提高封印术升级速度。是一个通用词缀。可能出现在各种武器或装备上。）

【词缀】新词缀：偷窃癖的 （提高扒窃升级速度。是一个通用词缀。可能出现在各种武器或装备上。）

【奇幻之地旅行社】如果一个随机洞穴里有Boss存在。那么，在小地图上会用骷髅图标标记起初始位置。从而让你在这些随机洞穴中寻找Boss时更加方便。

#############System###############

现在可以通过代码在小地图上加入图标。

