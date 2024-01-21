 Skip to content

Abyss School update for 21 January 2024

01/22 (Mon) - Bug fixes and feature improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 13232172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the texture on the bathroom wall being an old version.
  • Fixed an issue where Seyoung or Abyss followers were not visible when going up to Seyoung on the 10th floor.
  • Fixed to prevent losing the bat in the scene leading to the Seyoung elevator on the 10th floor.
  • Fixed an issue where Seyoung was so sad that she closed her eyes in the ending cutscene.
  • Fixed an issue where clothing was not applied to Sportwear tops.
  • Improved the Abyss Follower screen in the cutscene where Yugi looks back at the Abyss Follower.
  • Fixed an issue where the character disappears when playing as Seyoung and then as Yoohee
  • Added background change feature in title
  • Fixed an issue where Abyss Follower note number 2 was not added to the Extra notes.
  • Fixed an issue that stops during swimming if the swimming position is not correct
  • Fixed an issue where items would be copied when continuously clicking while washing the cutter.
  • Fixed an issue where the 10th floor flowerpot judgment was strange.
  • Fixed an issue where the in-game screen was visible after the cutscene
  • Fixed an issue where the chain in the corner room on the 10th floor could be interacted with from outside.
  • Fixed an issue where clothes would not get wet when destroyed.

