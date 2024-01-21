 Skip to content

War Has Never Been So Much Fun - Playtest update for 21 January 2024

WHNBSMF: Minor Control Fix + Camera

Minor control fix to make it "feel" better moving around.
Fixed the Camera so it's at a set position form the player. This will be rotatable in a future patch.

Changed files in this update

