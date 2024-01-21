Minor control fix to make it "feel" better moving around.
Fixed the Camera so it's at a set position form the player. This will be rotatable in a future patch.
War Has Never Been So Much Fun - Playtest update for 21 January 2024
WHNBSMF: Minor Control Fix + Camera
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Minor control fix to make it "feel" better moving around.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2487411 Depot 2487411
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update