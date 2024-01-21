- Upgrade to golang v1.21.6 with rare crash fixes.
- Upgrade to latest dependencies including ebiten v2.6.3.
- Android: Implement Play Games API Cloud Saving! This involved a HUGE amount of changes, including a lot of android-specific Java code that is out of my prior experience. Report bugs if you find them!
- Fix regression in packaging where android bundle didn't have an appropriate user-readable version in the prior release.
- Now when changing fullscreen setting, it remembers the setting. When going from windowed to fullscreen, you do get a confirmation dialog before it saves (to make sure you can still see after the change).
- Now there is some standard dialog box infrastructure with choices, which certain confirmation dialogs in the game use such as wiping save and fullscreen change. Less primitive UI, and easier to maintain.
- Fix really rare bug where a dialog that was intended to pop up (or other control that was created) might not appear at all.
- Remake: Starting a new run in remake now immediately saves the game after the world is generated, it was weird that it didn't before.
- Remake: Fix bug that can cause remake to save some things incorrectly.
Idle Armada update for 21 January 2024
0.18.0.0: Major Changes to Android Version, And Miscellaneous Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
