 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bloodthief Playtest update for 21 January 2024

Update notes for 1/21/2024: Bug Fixes and Quality of Life Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 13232121 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks! Thank you all for the detailed bug reports and feature requests! This update is mainly just fixing bugs and adding quality of life stuff.

Improvements

  • Ledge climb now can be mapped to a button. Right now it is mapped to “W”. If you’re holding the ledge climb button near a ledge, you’ll ledge climb
  • Player controller has been improved
  • Shouldn’t get caught on ledges / walls in random cases any more
  • Works better on slopes
  • Lip / step handling is generally smoother now
  • Settings menu is now accessible via the main menu
  • Volume controls can be found in the settings menu now
  • A small planting sound will play when you begin wall running

Bug fixes

  • Fix ledge climb bug where you could clip through ceiling
  • Fix a bunch of button mapping bugs where it wasn’t properly saving the button map after you made changes
  • Fix visual bug where the dash charge wasn’t frame-accurate.
  • Fix bug where you couldn’t parry when your air dash was fully charged
  • Fix bug where crouching could make you do a tiny jump sometimes
  • make some checkpoints harder to miss on accident
  • Fix another air dash bug that caused knights to not explode sometimes
  • Tweak player collider to prevent getting stuck / clipping into ceilings

If you spot a bug or have a feature request, let me know in the Discord

Changed files in this update

Depot 2674721 Depot 2674721
  • Loading history…
Depot 2674722 Depot 2674722
  • Loading history…
Depot 2674723 Depot 2674723
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link