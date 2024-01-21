Update notes for 1/21/2024: Bug Fixes and Quality of Life Improvements

Hey folks! Thank you all for the detailed bug reports and feature requests! This update is mainly just fixing bugs and adding quality of life stuff.

Improvements

Ledge climb now can be mapped to a button. Right now it is mapped to “W”. If you’re holding the ledge climb button near a ledge, you’ll ledge climb

Player controller has been improved

Shouldn’t get caught on ledges / walls in random cases any more

Works better on slopes

Lip / step handling is generally smoother now

Settings menu is now accessible via the main menu

Volume controls can be found in the settings menu now

A small planting sound will play when you begin wall running

Bug fixes

Fix ledge climb bug where you could clip through ceiling

Fix a bunch of button mapping bugs where it wasn’t properly saving the button map after you made changes

Fix visual bug where the dash charge wasn’t frame-accurate.

Fix bug where you couldn’t parry when your air dash was fully charged

Fix bug where crouching could make you do a tiny jump sometimes

make some checkpoints harder to miss on accident

Fix another air dash bug that caused knights to not explode sometimes

Tweak player collider to prevent getting stuck / clipping into ceilings

