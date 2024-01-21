Update notes for 1/21/2024: Bug Fixes and Quality of Life Improvements

Hey folks! Thank you all for the detailed bug reports and feature requests! This update is mainly just fixing bugs and adding quality of life stuff.
Improvements
- Ledge climb now can be mapped to a button. Right now it is mapped to “W”. If you’re holding the ledge climb button near a ledge, you’ll ledge climb
- Player controller has been improved
- Shouldn’t get caught on ledges / walls in random cases any more
- Works better on slopes
- Lip / step handling is generally smoother now
- Settings menu is now accessible via the main menu
- Volume controls can be found in the settings menu now
- A small planting sound will play when you begin wall running
Bug fixes
- Fix ledge climb bug where you could clip through ceiling
- Fix a bunch of button mapping bugs where it wasn’t properly saving the button map after you made changes
- Fix visual bug where the dash charge wasn’t frame-accurate.
- Fix bug where you couldn’t parry when your air dash was fully charged
- Fix bug where crouching could make you do a tiny jump sometimes
- make some checkpoints harder to miss on accident
- Fix another air dash bug that caused knights to not explode sometimes
- Tweak player collider to prevent getting stuck / clipping into ceilings
If you spot a bug or have a feature request, let me know in the Discord
Changed files in this update