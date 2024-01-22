Update 1.1.0

Feature Updates:
-Chairs: adjusted the height of chairs in the game, added chairs in some rooms.
-Sit: It is now possible to sit on some of the chairs. Press ↑ after getting close to a chair to sit on it. HP and MP will gradually recover after sitting for a while.
-Map: It is now possible to zoom in and out when viewing the map. Please check the bottom left corner of the map menu for instructions on how to do this.
-Summon Attack: It no longer consumes MP and now has a cooldown. The cooldown status of summoning skills has a separate UI element to display.
-Summon Attacks: Summon Attacks now increase the affection points of the corresponding character when used.
-Warp Room: Added 1 teleport room above the bath in the center.
-Bath in the center: Floody, Shutendouji, Vitos, Radian and Raikoh will appear in the center bath pool with a certain probability after being defeated.
-NPC Interaction: It is now possible to talk to Floody, Shutendouji, Vitos and Radian in their room. In Naughty Angel mode, they will have extra dialog when bathing.
Item Updates:
-Surge Axe: Added an effect that will restore HP when attacking.
-Tears Of The Leviathans: Added an effect that restores HP when moving.
-Wine Gourd: Added the effect of getting drunk.
-Added 5 types of Bath Towels. In addition to increasing LCK, each has some extra effects. Can be purchased at the store. Very expensive.
Content Updates:
-Knights' Staff Lounge: added some short dialog for all units. Press ↑ when near them to interact.
-Knights' Staff Lounge: after unlocking all units, you can challenge a new Physis.
-Added 1 new Knights-related CG in Naughty Angel mode.
-Added dialog for NPCs in the room.
-Added dialog for the NPCs in the bath.
