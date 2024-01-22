Update 1.1.0

Feature Updates:

-Chairs: adjusted the height of chairs in the game, added chairs in some rooms.

-Sit: It is now possible to sit on some of the chairs. Press ↑ after getting close to a chair to sit on it. HP and MP will gradually recover after sitting for a while.

-Map: It is now possible to zoom in and out when viewing the map. Please check the bottom left corner of the map menu for instructions on how to do this.

-Summon Attack: It no longer consumes MP and now has a cooldown. The cooldown status of summoning skills has a separate UI element to display.

-Summon Attacks: Summon Attacks now increase the affection points of the corresponding character when used.

-Warp Room: Added 1 teleport room above the bath in the center.

-Bath in the center: Floody, Shutendouji, Vitos, Radian and Raikoh will appear in the center bath pool with a certain probability after being defeated.

-NPC Interaction: It is now possible to talk to Floody, Shutendouji, Vitos and Radian in their room. In Naughty Angel mode, they will have extra dialog when bathing.

Item Updates:

-Surge Axe: Added an effect that will restore HP when attacking.

-Tears Of The Leviathans: Added an effect that restores HP when moving.

-Wine Gourd: Added the effect of getting drunk.

-Added 5 types of Bath Towels. In addition to increasing LCK, each has some extra effects. Can be purchased at the store. Very expensive.

Content Updates:

-Knights' Staff Lounge: added some short dialog for all units. Press ↑ when near them to interact.

-Knights' Staff Lounge: after unlocking all units, you can challenge a new Physis.

-Added 1 new Knights-related CG in Naughty Angel mode.

-Added dialog for NPCs in the room.

-Added dialog for the NPCs in the bath.