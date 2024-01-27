Evospace 0.18.5 Update 3

New network graph

The electric network code has been optimized for more even distribution, and the issue of skipped consumers has been fixed.

Significant improvements include a 50% reduction in computing time for resource networks, achieved by eliminating the shuffle step. This efficiency is possible as the network now accurately distributes power based on the known power requirements of all consumers.

Note that with multiple heavy consumers and numerous small ones, some operational changes may occur. Additionally, the precision of requested values could vary due to electricity buffers in some machines.

Logic Circuit UI improvements

Now you can select rule signals from input signals.

Logic circuit UI was improved.



Autoloot mined items

Furnace light animation

Drag item to same item fix

Fusion reactor animation bug

Arc furnace glowing rods fix

Robot arm copy setting actor fix

Item DB context out of screen fix

For the upcoming 0.19 update, I plan to implement railroads, introduce optional finite resource deposits, and enhance the distribution and searching mechanics for deposits. Currently, my focus is on migrating the game to Unreal Engine 5.3, a task which is nearing completion.

