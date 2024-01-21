 Skip to content

Mod update for 21 January 2024

Open Mod 2024.1.09 [21-ian-2024]

Fixes:

-fixed a big issue in Extraction where the AI would be able to clip through doors and spot players then shoot them through

Added/Changed:

-more optimization on the shadow performance impact in the Suburb Realtime map, the performance should be slightly better on this map now and the shadows will look slightly better (more soft rather than jagged for Ultra and Balanced preset)

-decreased the SSAO amount on the realtime map

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around

