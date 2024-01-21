Ver1.0.10021 Not sure where to go next? Talk to your NPC friend!

Thank you very much for playing and for your feedback.

Based on the valuable opinions we received from our players, we have made improvements.

In this update, we have:

Added some hints into NPC dialogs based on your progress.

Slightly changed game balance.

We will continue to improve the game, so if you have any opinions or questions, we would be grateful if you could contact us on the Steam community or Discord.

Thank you!

Steam Community:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2658960

Discord server:

https://discord.gg/9Yx5tXRtp8