Updates v 9.7 - Draw Angles, Bug Fixes, and Color Changes

Features and QOL Updates:
- Adjusted the draw angles to make diagonal easier to register at the expense of making horizontal and vertical detection more explicit.
- Made Hot and Cold pedestals for dungeon entrances detect blocks further away.
- Added a wizard color-changing button to the game.
- Added in-game tips to the camp.
- Added explicit messaging to indicate a new world is available when the player acquires a World Seed.
- "Detruu" is now significantly cheaper.
- "Level Select" text added to main menu.
- Clarified some spell descriptions and Rune descriptions.
- Clarified some text in camp instructional walls.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the puzzle button could come away from the button base and make the puzzle unsolvable.
- Fixed a bug where downward force was being applied after jumping.
- Added coded to clear up failed dungeon generations.
