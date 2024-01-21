 Skip to content

Wizardry Squared update for 21 January 2024

Updates v 9.7 - Draw Angles, Bug Fixes, and Color Changes

v 9.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features and QOL Updates:

  • Adjusted the draw angles to make diagonal easier to register at the expense of making horizontal and vertical detection more explicit.
  • Made Hot and Cold pedestals for dungeon entrances detect blocks further away.
  • Added a wizard color-changing button to the game.
  • Added in-game tips to the camp.
  • Added explicit messaging to indicate a new world is available when the player acquires a World Seed.
  • "Detruu" is now significantly cheaper.
  • "Level Select" text added to main menu.
  • Clarified some spell descriptions and Rune descriptions.
  • Clarified some text in camp instructional walls.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the puzzle button could come away from the button base and make the puzzle unsolvable.
  • Fixed a bug where downward force was being applied after jumping.
  • Added coded to clear up failed dungeon generations.

