北斗将星录 update for 21 January 2024

1月21日热修内容

Share · View all patches · Build 13231882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

◆增加庐江周瑜任务的符合角色。
◆【尝试修复】巨鹿黄巾洞府进入机关房有几率无法继续前进的问题。
◆修复饰品【锻心剑诀】被动不生效的问题。
◆修复群体复活类技能目标判定不生效的问题。
◆【已知】如果steam云存档因网络延迟等原因出现逆向更新问题（包括但不限于新的存档被旧的覆盖），可以在库里右键游戏选【属性】关闭云存档功能。

