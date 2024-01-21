 Skip to content

You Are A Pilot update for 21 January 2024

Update 4.2

21 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Oh! Hi everybody!
This update include:

  1. Fixed display of the number of sheep.
  2. Fixed broken car details
  3. All mission block while player gradued pilots school
  4. Added help to the building mission.

