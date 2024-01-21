 Skip to content

Asia Empire 2027 update for 21 January 2024

Custom Scenarios Option

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,
A new feature is now available, allowing you to create your custom scenarios. Curious about how it works? These scenarios can be enjoyed in both single-player and local multiplayer modes, accommodating 2-8 players. Here's a breakdown of the key features:

Alliances:

  • Form up to 5 alliances.
  • Each alliance can consist of up to 30 countries.
  • Personalize your alliance by assigning a name and specifying whether it's an economic or military alliance.

Relations:

  • Manage up to 10 relations.
  • For each relation, choose the target country and adjust relations with up to 10 other countries.
  • Define the nature of each relation, ranging from war to alliance.

Save/Load Custom Scenario:

  • The system allows you to save up to 10 custom scenarios.
  • Name your scenarios for easy reference.
  • Reload and replay your saved scenarios whenever you wish.

We plan to introduce numerous new options for diplomacy, spies, war options, technologies, resources, and world events.
The more support we will get from our players the more we will do.
Your support is important to us to continue developing.
Thank you,
iGindis Team

