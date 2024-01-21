-At the end of Stage 6, you now have a difficulty choice for the final boss. If cutscenes are disabled, the difficulty defaults to hard mode.
-Fixes to some typos across different cutscenes.
Chaos Sisters update for 21 January 2024
Patch 1.012 (21.1.2024-2)
