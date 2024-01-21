 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chaos Sisters update for 21 January 2024

Patch 1.012 (21.1.2024-2)

Share · View all patches · Build 13231752 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-At the end of Stage 6, you now have a difficulty choice for the final boss. If cutscenes are disabled, the difficulty defaults to hard mode.
-Fixes to some typos across different cutscenes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2664301 Depot 2664301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link