 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

War Has Never Been So Much Fun - Playtest update for 21 January 2024

WHNBSMF: Player Controller Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 13231682 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes the player being able to fly towards the camera when running backwards and fixes player rotation so that it rotates in relation to the cameras orientation.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2487411 Depot 2487411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link