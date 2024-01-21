- Picked up items will prioritize the non hotbar slots in Inventory
- Concrete Buildings have the correct HP now (repair them if its still low)
- Items are displaying stats while hovering on them with the cursor now
- Mercenaries will have a higher chance of dropping Pistol Ammo
- Merchant. Titanium Ore and iron ore are more expensive
- Looting a body should not randomly auto cancel anymore
- Crafting timer still working while paused is fixed
- NPC gather wood and stone tasks will be grayed out if he's too far away from them
Far Lands update for 21 January 2024
1.0.2 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
