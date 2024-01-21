 Skip to content

Far Lands update for 21 January 2024

1.0.2 Patch

Build 13231675 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Picked up items will prioritize the non hotbar slots in Inventory
  • Concrete Buildings have the correct HP now (repair them if its still low)
  • Items are displaying stats while hovering on them with the cursor now
  • Mercenaries will have a higher chance of dropping Pistol Ammo
  • Merchant. Titanium Ore and iron ore are more expensive
  • Looting a body should not randomly auto cancel anymore
  • Crafting timer still working while paused is fixed
  • NPC gather wood and stone tasks will be grayed out if he's too far away from them

