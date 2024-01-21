- Fixed an issue that would reset the rendering settings in the main menu.
- Fixed paintings in corridors not changing textures.
- Fixed an issue that made the intro TV just show a blank screen.
- Fixed texturing errors in the menus.
- Added sprinting.
Project_0 update for 21 January 2024
Patch 5 | v.0.3.3.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
