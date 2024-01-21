 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project_0 update for 21 January 2024

Patch 5 | v.0.3.3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13231653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that would reset the rendering settings in the main menu.
  • Fixed paintings in corridors not changing textures.
  • Fixed an issue that made the intro TV just show a blank screen.
  • Fixed texturing errors in the menus.
  • Added sprinting.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2339681 Depot 2339681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link