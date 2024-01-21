This week I have been working hard on reworking the whole building concept and player teleporting functionality! Now when building the objects you will have possibility to move the camera around your fortress to easily find the best location for your object to place. Also, from now on every single player can teleport to other player fortresses for free to spectate their fortress. That means decorating your fortress is a huge prestige and power showoff symbol, every established player will be spectated by newbies to find out the best building patterns or ideas how to attack your fortress the most strategically!
Only Fortress update for 21 January 2024
Update Notes for January 21st
