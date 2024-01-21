Patch 0.10.4.0 Alpha

Today, we're releasing a bit of an experimental patch. After nearly a week of playtesting with players, we've identified certain weak points in the balancing of Starveil. This is entirely to be expected, being an alpha game, but we want to try our hand at fixing the balance a bit and seeing what happens and how it affects the game and our playtesters. We have also fixed a few more issues that were found during playtesting. Please let us know what you think!

0.10.4.0 Patch Notes

Reduced movement speed of players when using Basic skills

Increased base damage but reduced how much Basic skills scale with attributes

Most non-basic skills have had their base damage and scaling increased

Healing skills now scale less with attributes that affect their type and color

Doubled the possible rolls of the Support attribute on new items. This means that if a max roll of Support on an item was 10, it is now 20. Items already owned by players are unaffected.

New Star Pouch drops now have the Support attribute instead of Find. Items already owned by players are unaffected.

Buffed most enemies, giving them more damage, faster cast speed or more health

Fixed the Corrosive item effect, it now deals 30 damage over 3 seconds

The "Thorny" enemy now properly reflects damage dealt to it

The "Thorny" enemy ability now deals more damage

Known Issues