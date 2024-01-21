 Skip to content

Rogue: Genesia update for 21 January 2024

Hotfix 0.9.1.f

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Slightly increased back the monster count in Cave zone
  • Decreased number of skeletons spawned by the necromancer
    Also Slighty Increase their health and damage to compensate
  • Slight change to stage generation seed
    for some reasons, the previous way created a desync between my debug tool and the game, and made debugging save properly impossible
  • Buff to Pike and it's mechanic
    Base damage increased from 1.5 to 2.5
    Gain bonus damage at level 3 (+0.25), 5 ( +0.5) and 7 (+1)
    Increased the bonus damage from hitting at maximum range from x2 to x4 (provide guaranteed critical hit)
    Added a smaller bonus damage if you hit from almost the maximal range (x2, doesn't provide guaranteed critical hit)
    and an even smaller if you hit with the 25% end of the pike (x1.5, doesn't provide guaranteed critical hit)

Fixes

  • Thunder spirit in other than english language (truly this time)
  • Being able to sometime take damage and die during a boss intro
  • Elite not spawning in elite stage
    This required a well needed refactorization to how enemies are chosen, so there may be some unexpected bugs)
  • Katana talent not working
  • Pike collision not scaling with it's size
  • issues with Fight & Flight not correctly removing itself
  • Decaying armor not being removed upon taking damage (and not unregistering from event when removed)

