Hotfix 0.9.1.f

Changes
- Slightly increased back the monster count in Cave zone
- Decreased number of skeletons spawned by the necromancer
Also Slighty Increase their health and damage to compensate
- Slight change to stage generation seed
for some reasons, the previous way created a desync between my debug tool and the game, and made debugging save properly impossible
- Buff to Pike and it's mechanic
Base damage increased from 1.5 to 2.5
Gain bonus damage at level 3 (+0.25), 5 ( +0.5) and 7 (+1)
Increased the bonus damage from hitting at maximum range from x2 to x4 (provide guaranteed critical hit)
Added a smaller bonus damage if you hit from almost the maximal range (x2, doesn't provide guaranteed critical hit)
and an even smaller if you hit with the 25% end of the pike (x1.5, doesn't provide guaranteed critical hit)
Fixes
- Thunder spirit in other than english language (truly this time)
- Being able to sometime take damage and die during a boss intro
- Elite not spawning in elite stage
This required a well needed refactorization to how enemies are chosen, so there may be some unexpected bugs)
- Katana talent not working
- Pike collision not scaling with it's size
- issues with Fight & Flight not correctly removing itself
- Decaying armor not being removed upon taking damage (and not unregistering from event when removed)
Changed files in this update