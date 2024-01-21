 Skip to content

Magenta Horizon update for 21 January 2024

0.7.18 Version Update

Build 13231410

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Control]

  • Rush and Tumbling are implemented. Hold the dash button on the ground to move faster. Jumping during the rush animation can make you do the tumbling.

[New Feature]

  • You can see your spent time, score, highest combo number, and fail counts on the pause menu.

[Balancing]

  • Nerfed Elephant Wraith's health (550 -> 520)
  • Adjusted the damage of some reflected projectiles.
  • Limited the fall speed

[Bug Fix]

  • Fixed a bug where your pull attack maintains the flying V momentum
  • Upon death you can't press the pause menu to reset (to prevent the death-pause bug)

