0.7.18 Version Update

[Control]
- Rush and Tumbling are implemented. Hold the dash button on the ground to move faster. Jumping during the rush animation can make you do the tumbling.
[New Feature]
- You can see your spent time, score, highest combo number, and fail counts on the pause menu.
[Balancing]
- Nerfed Elephant Wraith's health (550 -> 520)
- Adjusted the damage of some reflected projectiles.
- Limited the fall speed
[Bug Fix]
- Fixed a bug where your pull attack maintains the flying V momentum
- Upon death you can't press the pause menu to reset (to prevent the death-pause bug)
Changed files in this update