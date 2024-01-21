 Skip to content

Pocket Race: Driver update for 21 January 2024

Pocket Race: Driver v1.1.3 Update

Pocket Race: Driver v1.1.3 Update

Build 13231400

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a problem with joystick / gamepad: when it is detected and already used for menu control, it is also default on for using gamepad/joystick for driving in new game

Changed files in this update

