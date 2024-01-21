Hello everyone!
We hope you are enjoying Gordian Rooms 2.
Based on your feedback we have added and changed few details in the game:
- Toggleable Crouch
- Toggleable Running
- Increased FOV maximum
- Added an extra hint for the shoreline shell puzzle
- Made it a little bit easier to move some rocks on the shore
- Fixed some minor graphical details
Also, you can turn off the camera up-down movement effect during walking or running.
The option is called Head bobbing, it is also a toggle.
We hope you continue to have fun and please leave a review if you enjoy the game.
We read all your feedback on the forums so please keep the coming!
Have fun
Crimsonite Team
