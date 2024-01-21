Hello everyone!

We hope you are enjoying Gordian Rooms 2.

Based on your feedback we have added and changed few details in the game:

Toggleable Crouch

Toggleable Running

Increased FOV maximum

Added an extra hint for the shoreline shell puzzle

Made it a little bit easier to move some rocks on the shore

Fixed some minor graphical details

Also, you can turn off the camera up-down movement effect during walking or running.

The option is called Head bobbing, it is also a toggle.

We hope you continue to have fun and please leave a review if you enjoy the game.



We read all your feedback on the forums so please keep the coming!

Have fun

Crimsonite Team