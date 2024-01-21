 Skip to content

Gordian Rooms 2: A curious island update for 21 January 2024

Update 1

Update 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We hope you are enjoying Gordian Rooms 2.
Based on your feedback we have added and changed few details in the game:

  • Toggleable Crouch
  • Toggleable Running
  • Increased FOV maximum
  • Added an extra hint for the shoreline shell puzzle
  • Made it a little bit easier to move some rocks on the shore
  • Fixed some minor graphical details

Also, you can turn off the camera up-down movement effect during walking or running.
The option is called Head bobbing, it is also a toggle.

We hope you continue to have fun and please leave a review if you enjoy the game.

We read all your feedback on the forums so please keep the coming!

Have fun
Crimsonite Team

