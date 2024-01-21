Update 1.2 is Here!

A new update has arrived to Math is Horror!

With new room generation, balancing, and additional puzzles. The game now offers more diverse gameplay and choices. When given the opportunity, you will be able to choose which path you take and which puzzles you solve.

Patch Notes:

Balanced the 'Puppies and Kittens' Puzzles to be less punishing.

Added a new puzzle. Count the correct lights and solve the equation.

Changed room generation to allow for multiple paths.

Ricky escaped.

Added story note pick-ups. You can find the Journal entries on the main menu. These may provide some info on where you are.

Added more decorations, as well as openable containers (for an upcoming update)

