Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye - Hotfix Release Notes

Hello, Retropolis Community!

First and foremost, we want to express our immense gratitude for the incredible support and feedback you've shown since the launch of Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye. Your enthusiasm and dedication have been nothing short of inspiring.

What's New in This Hotfix:

We're excited to announce a hotfix that addresses the key issues you've helped us identify over the first weekend. Here's what we've fixed:

*Game Crash at Electricity Puzzle (Episode 4):

We've identified and resolved the issue causing the game to crash during the electricity puzzle in Episode 4. You should now be able to solve the puzzle without any interruptions.

*First-Person Head Model Visibility:

In some scenes, players reported seeing the first-person's head model from within. This has been fixed, ensuring a seamless and immersive gaming experience.

Other Minor Fixes:

Alongside these major fixes, we've also squashed some smaller bugs to enhance overall game performance and stability.

We Need Your Help!

Our journey doesn't end here! We rely on your feedback to make Retropolis 2 the best it can be. If you encounter any other issues or have suggestions for improvement, please don't hesitate to share them with us.

How to Share Your Feedback:

Steam Community Forums: Join the discussion and share your thoughts on our official Steam Community page.

Reach us directly: Shoot us a message at our discord server, on our website, or in our designated support email.

Thank you for being a part of the Retropolis community. Your support and feedback are the cornerstones of our development process, and we're committed to providing you with the best gaming experience.

Happy gaming, and best regards,

The Peanut Button Team.