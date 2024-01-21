Thank you for the support of all the players! The current sales of the game are enough to allow me to work on it with peace of mind.
Although there are still some issues in this game, I will definitely solve them in the end. And I hope that you can provide me with more feedback and suggestions! Thanks!
Multi Turret Academy update for 21 January 2024
Writing on the third day after release.
Thank you for the support of all the players! The current sales of the game are enough to allow me to work on it with peace of mind.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update