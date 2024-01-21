 Skip to content

Multi Turret Academy update for 21 January 2024

Writing on the third day after release.

Share · View all patches · Build 13231327 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for the support of all the players! The current sales of the game are enough to allow me to work on it with peace of mind.
Although there are still some issues in this game, I will definitely solve them in the end. And I hope that you can provide me with more feedback and suggestions! Thanks!

