Patch Notes Jan 21

- Extended the trigger time for pilots' monologue while waiting, and adjusted part of the monologue texts (English localization of the new texts coming soon). Players who dislike this feature can also disable it in the settings.
- Increased the acquisition of reroll chances (defeating each elite enemy grants 3 reroll chances, and a playthrough grants 3 reroll chances).
- Fixed the issue of Eternal Stone's Energy loading (which doesn't occupy slots) not being able to stack beyond a certain quantity.
- Fixed the issue where using the mouse to move with Control Chip (Talent) and Drift Tutorial Video (Treasure) still consumed Fuel.
- After the update, Rogue Ballade, Eternal Wisdom, Resonance, Splinter Cell, and Vanguard Medal also affect enemy's Energy loading.
Thanks again for playing!
