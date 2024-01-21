Version 0.95.12

Hi everyone,
Here is small improvement.
- Slightly changed the colors of the Lost Library dungeon to have better overview map visual. The wall and the floor color was too similiar, it was hard to see the exits to the unexplored rooms.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi everyone,
Here is small improvement.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update