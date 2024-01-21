 Skip to content

Terra Randoma update for 21 January 2024

Version 0.95.12

21 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,
Here is small improvement.

  • Slightly changed the colors of the Lost Library dungeon to have better overview map visual. The wall and the floor color was too similiar, it was hard to see the exits to the unexplored rooms.

