B1700 update for 21 January 2024

Update notes 21/01/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13231317 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New open world dedicated server online. Open world map is a real world heightmap of southern most point of Cornwall, UK. This map will be fleshed out over the coming days/weeks to include animal eco system, NPC helpers, dungeons, NPC hideouts, Open world PVP arena's and much more.
  • PCG generated foliage, tree's, rocks added

