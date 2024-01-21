- New open world dedicated server online. Open world map is a real world heightmap of southern most point of Cornwall, UK. This map will be fleshed out over the coming days/weeks to include animal eco system, NPC helpers, dungeons, NPC hideouts, Open world PVP arena's and much more.
- PCG generated foliage, tree's, rocks added
B1700 update for 21 January 2024
Update notes 21/01/2024
