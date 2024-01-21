-
Fixed movement in cutscenes
Fixed infinite kicking
Fixed Lava boss intro video not playing
Fixed ability to shoot during menus which would remove the mouse from the screen
Halcyon Days update for 21 January 2024
Day 5 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
