Halcyon Days update for 21 January 2024

Day 5 Update

21 January 2024

  1. Fixed movement in cutscenes

  2. Fixed infinite kicking

  3. Fixed Lava boss intro video not playing

  4. Fixed ability to shoot during menus which would remove the mouse from the screen

