Patch 1.0.10

Hey folks!

This patch addresses several issues and reworks the noise reaction time formula.

reworked noise reaction time formula:

previously, the game used an arbitrary distance value for calculating the maximum time to react to noise

now, the game uses a baseline reaction time, modified by the noise type (footstep, gunshot, etc.), with the distance to gunshot scaled by an imaginary speed of sound value, added on top unmodified - the result is much more consistent reaction time for sounds

fixed enemy AI being unreasonably non-self-preservational during combat

fixed new game+ screen not displaying the starting money properly when the player finished the previous run with less than the campaign's initial starting money value