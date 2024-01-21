 Skip to content

Intravenous 2: Mercenarism update for 21 January 2024

Patch 1.0.10

Patch 1.0.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

This patch addresses several issues and reworks the noise reaction time formula.

  • reworked noise reaction time formula:

  • previously, the game used an arbitrary distance value for calculating the maximum time to react to noise

  • now, the game uses a baseline reaction time, modified by the noise type (footstep, gunshot, etc.), with the distance to gunshot scaled by an imaginary speed of sound value, added on top unmodified - the result is much more consistent reaction time for sounds

  • fixed enemy AI being unreasonably non-self-preservational during combat

  • fixed new game+ screen not displaying the starting money properly when the player finished the previous run with less than the campaign's initial starting money value

  • fixed various issues with screen blur related to interacting with ammo and weapon selection

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

