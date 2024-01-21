Patch 1.0.10

Hey folks!
This patch addresses several issues and reworks the noise reaction time formula.
-
reworked noise reaction time formula:
-
previously, the game used an arbitrary distance value for calculating the maximum time to react to noise
-
now, the game uses a baseline reaction time, modified by the noise type (footstep, gunshot, etc.), with the distance to gunshot scaled by an imaginary speed of sound value, added on top unmodified - the result is much more consistent reaction time for sounds
-
fixed enemy AI being unreasonably non-self-preservational during combat
-
fixed new game+ screen not displaying the starting money properly when the player finished the previous run with less than the campaign's initial starting money value
-
fixed various issues with screen blur related to interacting with ammo and weapon selection
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
