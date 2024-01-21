 Skip to content

Tribu update for 21 January 2024

¡Nueva actuallización!

Last edited by Wendy

New Tribu update!

In this update the performance of the game has been improved and many bugs fixed.

  • Performance improvements

    • General performance improvements.
    • Now stable performance is maintained during long gaming sessions.
    • Entering and exiting caves is much faster.
    • Optimized the lighting system.
    • Optimized data saving.
    • Assaults now load faster.

  • AI improvements

    • Improved NPC AI in assaults so that NPCs don't get stuck.
    • Improved the AI of the animals in the world.
    • Improved the AI of the NPCs that follow the player.

  • Bug fixes

    • Buildings no longer disappear.
    • Mounts no longer disappear.
    • Fixed a bug that caused many events to not be activated.
    • Infinite animals are no longer generated in areas (affecting performance).
    • Item recipes now load correctly.
    • Many more errors.

I hope that with this Tribu version it will be a more polished and fun experience for everyone.
There are also new quests lined up coming this year!

