¡Nueva actuallización!

New Tribu update!
In this update the performance of the game has been improved and many bugs fixed.
-
Performance improvements
- General performance improvements.
- Now stable performance is maintained during long gaming sessions.
- Entering and exiting caves is much faster.
- Optimized the lighting system.
- Optimized data saving.
- Assaults now load faster.
-
AI improvements
- Improved NPC AI in assaults so that NPCs don't get stuck.
- Improved the AI of the animals in the world.
- Improved the AI of the NPCs that follow the player.
-
Bug fixes
- Buildings no longer disappear.
- Mounts no longer disappear.
- Fixed a bug that caused many events to not be activated.
- Infinite animals are no longer generated in areas (affecting performance).
- Item recipes now load correctly.
- Many more errors.
I hope that with this Tribu version it will be a more polished and fun experience for everyone.
There are also new quests lined up coming this year!
Changed files in this update