Split Square 1-21 Hotfix Notice

Fixed bug
Bug that causes deck to roll when pad manipulation closes skill description during battle
Bug with a maximum strength of more than 200
Text problems with incorrect unlick trigger for some items
Changes
Add lighting effects
Octagonal cut : wide area attack -> Fire blades. Attack the direction as much as Sword skill in the deck. (Penetration)
Spike block : 3/4 -> 1/4
Tumbler : Stamina recovery speed +40% -> 100%
Devil's bullet : 3 -> 5 bullets
Bottom fire -> Cross-fire
Penetration Sword fishes : Fire up and down 2 directions -> Fire up and down, left and right
Criteria of effect with basic cost : 3 or less, 4 or more -> 2 or less, 3 or more
Special police K's skill changed from 5 turrets to 3 turrets
Changed files in this update