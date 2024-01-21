Split Square 1-21 Hotfix Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 13231265 · Last edited 21 January 2024 – 13:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Fixed bug

Bug that causes deck to roll when pad manipulation closes skill description during battle

Bug with a maximum strength of more than 200

Text problems with incorrect unlick trigger for some items

Changes

Add lighting effects

Octagonal cut : wide area attack -> Fire blades. Attack the direction as much as Sword skill in the deck. (Penetration)

Spike block : 3/4 -> 1/4

Tumbler : Stamina recovery speed +40% -> 100%

Devil's bullet : 3 -> 5 bullets

Bottom fire -> Cross-fire

Penetration Sword fishes : Fire up and down 2 directions -> Fire up and down, left and right

Criteria of effect with basic cost : 3 or less, 4 or more -> 2 or less, 3 or more

Special police K's skill changed from 5 turrets to 3 turrets