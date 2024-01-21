 Skip to content

天地情殇 update for 21 January 2024

Fix bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 13231258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix Nanggongbao dialog picture error
  2. All the fire Jiao in the Longyan Mountains are changed to static, so as not to touch the characters and get stuck.
  3. The bat in the back mountain passage is changed to static, so as not to touch and die during the plot

Changed files in this update

Depot 1693931 Depot 1693931
