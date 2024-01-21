- Fix Nanggongbao dialog picture error
- All the fire Jiao in the Longyan Mountains are changed to static, so as not to touch the characters and get stuck.
- The bat in the back mountain passage is changed to static, so as not to touch and die during the plot
天地情殇 update for 21 January 2024
Fix bugs
Patchnotes via Steam Community
