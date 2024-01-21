Minor fixes and polish

- Map generation tunnel fix
- Portals no longer allow player to exit through a blocked diagonal
- Fixed a bug where 2 keys could be consumed at once
- Improved door animations for large door sets
- Added additional logging for a reported level up options bug
