Monster Crawl: Warrior update for 21 January 2024

Minor fixes and polish

21 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Map generation tunnel fix
  • Portals no longer allow player to exit through a blocked diagonal
  • Fixed a bug where 2 keys could be consumed at once
  • Improved door animations for large door sets
  • Added additional logging for a reported level up options bug

