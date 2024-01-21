One, [war Maniac] camp, a new character!
[unbroken loyalty]
Weapon Type: [Long gun]
Skills: [Sweep], [Poke], [Heavy Cut], [Sudden Cut], [Drill stab], [Yijie Spur], [Point Shot], [Yijie Wall]
Key description: Like the medium-sized [laser break] the same [point], plus the 2X3 column of the [wall of righteousness],
It is also called by the author [the unbroken wall], a very difficult enemy, being bitten by him, the living space will be further squeezed/reduced
How should you respond to such an enemy? I look forward to your performance.
BUG fix
Fixed a BUG where [laser break] was fixed to the maximum number of segments
Slight adjustment
Slightly adjusted the death action/death status of [uninhibited][unscrupulous][Xiaochong]
Author's message
[Unbroken] came out, originally belonged to the [long gun] style of characteristic damage, because the current version simply can not carry,
So the author cut it in half.
Another mention, [unfaithful], [uninhibited], [unscrupulous], are the three brothers who worshipped the son.
In this version, there's not really a player that can pick three, right? The author can't even do that!
开路先锋S:Open Road First Front S update for 21 January 2024
2024 Year 1Month 21 Day [Version 1.03] Major update!
